LCCI Establishes Earthquake Relief Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday established 'Earthquake Relief Fund' with an initial amount of Rs 2 million for the affectees of recent earthquake in various parts of the country.

LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that aim of establishing the fund was to help the victims, who were in dire need of rescue and relief.

They appealed to the members of Lahore Chamber to show generosity towards their catastrophe-hit brothers and sisters sitting in the open sky without necessities of life.

Almas Hyder said the business community had to perform an extra-ordinary role as the situation had become too grave to be handled by the government alone.

Lahore Chamber, he assured, would continue to fulfil its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in a manner as it had the understanding that the government alone could not cope with mass devastation caused by the earthquake.

He said the LCCI had played a vital role at all difficult times and credit went to its members who gave the maximum for help of their deprived brothers and sisters."Matchless cooperation of LCCI members has always given a new strength and encouragement to Lahore Chamber," he said and mentioned that Lahore Chamber had given donations of millions of rupees for earthquake & flood victims in the earthquake of 2005.

He urged that all segments of society particularly those with better resources must come forward and play their role in reducing the stress of flood victims.

