LCCI for consulting business community on reducing working hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah has urged the government to consult all the stakeholders including business community regarding implementation of lock-downs and reducing the working hours.

Addressing the press conference with representatives of the business community at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said that traders and business community supported the government in all difficult time.

The President LCCI said that he appealed to the Federal Minister Asad Umar and Provincial Minister Aslam Iqbal to reconsider the decisions and they assured that the government would review the matters. He demanded that at least retail sector should be allowed to operate in Punjab till 8 o'clock.

He said that reducing the time of the markets increased rush which was more likely to spread the coronavirus. Therefore, the markets should be allowed to remain open for a longer period of time.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, former presidents Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ali Mian, Former Vice President Zeeshan Khalil, members of the executive committee Khadim Hussain, Shahid Nazir, Abdul Wadood Alvi, Imran Bashir, Haji Asif Sehar, representatives of Lahore markets including Khalid Pervaiz, Mehboob Ali Sirki, Ashraf Bhatti, Sohail Butt and Naeem Mir were also present.