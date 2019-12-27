UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LCCI For New FTAs To Boost Exports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:20 AM

LCCI for new FTAs to boost exports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has underlined the need for new Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with rest of the world besides making existing ones efficient and result oriented through negotiations with the concerned countries.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that nothing else could be better than FTAs to reach out the mark of $ 50 billions exports.

They said that bilateral or multilateral FTAs with new countries would reduce or eliminate trade barriers such as tariffs and quotas and Pakistani products would have easy access to those countries whom with Pakistan has no FTA.

They said that Pakistan needs exports-led growth to bring in much needed foreign exchange.

They said that country would be experiencing a quantum jump to the exports after new developments on FTAs as Pakistani products would have favourable incentives to trade in new markets while efficiency of the existing FTAs would add to the economic benefits.

rfq/zqr

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Exports Market Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab A ..

23 minutes ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan grieved over death of Ashr ..

23 minutes ago

Inauguraton of Jalalpur Canal a project matter of ..

23 minutes ago

Jalalpur Canal project costing Rs 45 billion to br ..

14 minutes ago

Eastern-Based Libyan Administration Calls Turkey's ..

37 minutes ago

Syria Begins Building Joint Syrian-Russian Oil Geo ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.