LCCI for new FTAs to boost exports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has underlined the need for new Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with rest of the world besides making existing ones efficient and result oriented through negotiations with the concerned countries.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that nothing else could be better than FTAs to reach out the mark of $ 50 billions exports.

They said that bilateral or multilateral FTAs with new countries would reduce or eliminate trade barriers such as tariffs and quotas and Pakistani products would have easy access to those countries whom with Pakistan has no FTA.

They said that Pakistan needs exports-led growth to bring in much needed foreign exchange.

They said that country would be experiencing a quantum jump to the exports after new developments on FTAs as Pakistani products would have favourable incentives to trade in new markets while efficiency of the existing FTAs would add to the economic benefits.

rfq/zqr