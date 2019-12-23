UrduPoint.com
LCCI For Win-win Situation In Pak-China Trade

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Chinese efforts to bring mutual trade to a win-win situation would be a great favour to Pakistan economy for which Chinese entrepreneurs should help Pakistani exporters to show their full presence in Chinese markets.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad suggested this in a meeting with a 24-member Chinese delegation from Shandong Province of China here at the chamber on Monday.

The delegation comprising businessmen from investors to vendors was led by Yang Jun, while LCCI Executive Committee members Muhammad Khalid, Haji Asif Seher, Wasif Yousaf & Fayyaz Haider and Mustafa Kauser were also present.

Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that balance of trade between the two countries was heavily in favour of China, which required to be turned into a win-win situation for both the countries. Pakistani products were best of the best and easily cater to the needs of Chinese market.

He mentioned that Pakistan and China not only shared border but also have unanimity of views on various global and economic issues, while both also have a combined market of more than 1.5 billion people, however trade volume needed to be pushed up.

The Chinese importers might have better prospects for Pakistani goods particularly of Carpets, leather products, Surgical Equipment, sports goods, Fruits and vegetables, Rice, Pharmaceuticals, Cotton etc.

He suggested that Chinese investors should explore the business opportunities in the fields of refrigeration, healthcare products, locomotive accessories, rubber products, steel pipes/sheets, laser equipment, bearings, engineering tools, auto parts and machinery etc.

The LCCI Vice President said that projects under CPEC (Chian-Pakistan Economic Corridor) which has great importance for One-Belt-One-Road Initiative was inspiring the business community of China to consider Pakistan for further expanding trade and investment relations. This scenario promised to add new dimensions to our bilateral ties, he observed.

"It is encouraging to see that public and private sectors from both sides are actively engaged in policy and investment consultations, technology exchange, market networking and brand recognition etc.

We hope that these interactions will give us more exposure to excel," he hoped.

