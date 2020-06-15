UrduPoint.com
LCCI Hails Provincial Budget

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

LCCI hails provincial budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industries (LCCI) on Monday welcomed the Punjab budget 2020-21 and termed it business friendly.

In a statement, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said, "We appreciate the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), Government of Punjab, for slashing the Sales Tax on various services from 16% to 5% in the provincial budget 2020-21," adding that this measure would help enhance the sales revenues of various service oriented sectors in the provincial economy and help stimulate economic growth.

The LCCI office-bearers also hailed the allocations for development projects, energy, health and education sectors in the Punjab budget 2020-21.

