LCCI holds conference for solidarity with Christian community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized a conference on interfaith harmony in which all participants strongly condemned the Jaranwala incident and demanded for a strategy to avoid such incidents.

Held at Lahore Chamber on Saturday, the conference was presided over by LCCI President Kashif Anwar while Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran, Kul MasaliK Ulema board's Chairman Maulana Muhammad Asim Makhdoom, Catholic Bishop Lahore Diocese Sebastian Francis Shaw, President Christian Businessmen Fellowship Pakistan, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Human Rights Saleem Shakir, President Christian Lawyers Association Kashif Naimat and religious scholar Ijaz Azad also spoke on the occasion.

Kashif Anwar called for interfaith harmony and said that the perpetrators of the tragic incident of Jaranwala must face speedy trial. He said that those who were inciting violence were enemies of islam and Pakistan, adding that Jaranwala incident had deeply shocked the entire nation and had tarnished the soft image of the country. He said that if someone had committed an unlawful act, no one was authorized to take the law into hand and burn the church or torture any peaceful Christian citizen. He said that the incident was against the teachings of Islam.

Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran said that he was grateful to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for organizing this conference.

This was a heartbreaking incident and a conspiracy to damage interfaith unity. He said that the steps taken by the caretaker government were commendable. "It is sad that our youth is being used in such incidents," he said and added that the Christians had played a vital role in the Pakistan Movement, therefore, they had the right to live freely in Pakistan. He vowed that they would not leave Pakistan and face all such challenges.

Asim Makhdoom said that this conspiracy was not against any religion but against Pakistan. Pakistanis every where in the world faced embarrassment due to this incident. "We will make more efforts to further promote interfaith harmony," he resolved.

Sebastian Shaw said that the incidents happened in European countries should not affect the Pakistani Christian community. If a person is involved in such an act as an individual, that person should be brought to the justice instead of punishing any community, he said and demanded a transparent investigation into this incident. The subjects of religious harmony should be included in the text books and the coming generation should be encouraged to live together, he suggested.

LCCI Standing Committee's Convener Salim Shakir presented a resolution condemning the Jaranwalatragedy.