LCCI inks MOU with Commissioner, PHA for much-needed plantation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ):Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Commissioner Lahore Division and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) for much-needed plantation.

LCCI President Almas Hyder, Commissioner Lahore Division Dr. Mujtaba Paracha and Chairman PHA Yasir Gilani signed the MoU document on behalf of their respective sides. LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, Convor LCCI Standing Committee on Environment Engineer Khalid Usman and EC Member Mian Zahid Javed were also present.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry would provide 50,000 saplings each to Commissioner Lahore Division and Chairman PHA for plantation within Lahore Division.

The commissioner Lahore Division and Parks and Horticulture Authority would be responsible for cure of plants/trees ensuring their healthy growth. The Commissioner and Chairman PHA would also carry out the afforestation drive using the trees provided by LCCI focusing on any area within Lahore Division.

The Afforestation Area may include area along the Lahore Ring Road spanning over a stretch of 85 km. The office of the Commissioner would be responsible for monitoring the implementation of the afforestation drive, according to the agreement.

On this occasion, LCCI President Almas Hyder said that Pakistan was one of those countries where deforestation and lack of awareness about plantation was leading to climate changes and this issue should be taken very seriously.

"Trees combat climate change, clean the air, cool the weather, conserve energy, save water, help prevent water & air pollution, prevent soil erosion and create economic opportunities," he added.

Almas Hyder was of the view that forests were equally important for the economic safety of the country, asserting, "We have to recognize that forestry is an integral feature of sustainable economic development." He said that by developing forestry as a commercially viable sector, the country could make the agriculture sector stable and valuable for economy.

He mentioned that task has been given to Engineer Khalid Usman, a dynamic person and has the abilities to complete the task successfully. He hoped that MOU between Lahore Chamber, Commissioner Lahore Division and PHA would ensure clean and green Lahore, besides creating awareness about the importance of plantation.

Commissioner Lahore Division Dr. Mujtaba Paracha lauded the gesture of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and said that other government departments would also be involved to maximize the result of afforestation drive.

The Commissioner said that deforestation was leading to environmental disorder therefore joint efforts from public and private sectors were need of the hour. He said that around 75 per cent trees in Lahore were finished during the last 10 to 15 years.

He said that to curb pollution and defeat smog menace in Lahore, there was a need to grow dense trees at massive level instead of ornamental plants and cooperation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry was of utmost importance.