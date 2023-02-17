LCCI invites proposals for budget 2023-24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday invited budget proposals from all chambers of commerce and industry, trade and industrial associations to prepare joint Federal budget proposals 2023-24.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said Minister of State and Chairman Reforms and Resource Mobilization Committee Ashfaq Tola had visited the LCCI on February 13. During the meeting, he requested to prepare collective federal budget proposals 2023-24 by taking on board all trade bodies, including chambers and associations.

He said the charter of economy initial document which was prepared by the LCCI which had three sections.

The first section is Fundamental Economic Rights and Principles of Economic Policy, the second part mainly focuses on the code of conduct which includes spending restraint, fair taxation, subsidies, budgeting, social protection, free markets & trade, Currency and debt, targets and indicators and private property.

The third and last section of the document details the implementation process.

The president LCCI said that this document would be shared with all the stakeholders and different professional organizations also.

He urged all chambers and trade & industrial associations and universities to share their proposalspertaining to federal budget 2023-24 with the LCCI at the earliest.