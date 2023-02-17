UrduPoint.com

LCCI Invites Proposals For Budget 2023-24

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

LCCI invites proposals for budget 2023-24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday invited budget proposals from all chambers of commerce and industry, trade and industrial associations to prepare joint Federal budget proposals 2023-24.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said Minister of State and Chairman Reforms and Resource Mobilization Committee Ashfaq Tola had visited the LCCI on February 13. During the meeting, he requested to prepare collective federal budget proposals 2023-24 by taking on board all trade bodies, including chambers and associations.

He said the charter of economy initial document which was prepared by the LCCI which had three sections.

The first section is Fundamental Economic Rights and Principles of Economic Policy, the second part mainly focuses on the code of conduct which includes spending restraint, fair taxation, subsidies, budgeting, social protection, free markets & trade, Currency and debt, targets and indicators and private property.

The third and last section of the document details the implementation process.

The president LCCI said that this document would be shared with all the stakeholders and different professional organizations also.

He urged all chambers and trade & industrial associations and universities to share their proposalspertaining to federal budget 2023-24 with the LCCI at the earliest.

Related Topics

Chambers Of Commerce Budget February Market All From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Share

Recent Stories

Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billio ..

Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billion for Takaful insurance sector ..

40 minutes ago
 "Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fah ..

"Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fahad

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

3 hours ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.