LCCI Office-bearers Grieve Over Nadeem's Death

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

LCCI office-bearers grieve over Nadeem's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of Nadeem A. Mumtaz who was brother of former LCCI President Ijaz A. Mumtaz.

In a condolence message here, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that demise of Nadeem A.

Mumtaz is an irreparable loss.

The LCCI office-bearers prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage tobereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Pakistan

