LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Facilitation Centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) Kashif Anwar on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for taking a giant step towards facilitation of the business community.

Talking to ptv, he lauded the step of the Caretaker Government and Secretary Industries S.

M Tanveer for inaugurating the Business Facilitation Centre in Lahore for domestic and foreign investors to invest through the one-window operation.

He said that organizing the internal system to facilitate foreign investments was a prerequisite.

In replying to a question, he said that the one-window operation would not only encourage foreigners but also give encouragement to the local business community adding that the documentation process for foreign investors was made easy.