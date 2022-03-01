UrduPoint.com

LCCI President Meets CCPO

Published March 01, 2022

LCCI President meets CCPO

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said on Tuesday the provision of peaceful and compatible environment for business community and solution of their genuine problems were among top priorities of the Lahore police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said on Tuesday the provision of peaceful and compatible environment for business community and solution of their genuine problems were among top priorities of the Lahore police.

All possible measures were being taken in consultation with the business community as well as other stakeholders for improving security and safety of business class, he added.

The CCPO Lahore said this during his meeting with the President Lahore chamber of commerce and industry Mian Nouman Kabir and General Secretary LCCI Shahid Khalil who visited the Capital City Police Headquarters.

SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.

LCCI President Mian Nouman Kabir presented the CCPO with flowers bouquets, souvenir and invited him to visit the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and LCCI President Mian Nouman Kabir discussed various issues of mutual interest and stressed upon the need for further enhancing and improving the working relationship and coordination between the Lahore Police and LCCI.

The LCCI President said that business community considered itself more secured and safe as trade activitieswere being fulfilled in peaceful atmosphere due to the indiscriminate crackdown of Lahore Police on criminals including land mafia, goons and their patronage.

>