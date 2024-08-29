LCCI President praises govt, FBR for consulting with traders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Kashif Anwar on Thursday

praised the government and the Federal board of Revenue for consulting with

traders regarding the Tajar Dost Scheme despite its implementation.

A seminar on the Tajar Dost Scheme 2024 was held at the LCCI presided over

by the LCCI President, says a news release.

The seminar was attended by Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Lahore

Ahmed Shuja Khan, members of the LCCI Executive Committee and a large number

of members.

Kashif Anwar said: "Traders want to pay tax but concerns arise from certain tax policies."

He said the Tajar Dost Scheme should target individuals who were not yet part of

the tax net and should be designed it in a way to bring new individuals into the tax net

while existing taxpayers should be allowed to opt whether they want to join the scheme or not.

He said that those who were filing tax returns for the first time should not be questioned

about their assets and capital.

Kashif Anwar discussed the issues arising from SRO-350 and SRO-1842, saying that

these SROs had caused significant difficulties for the traders. He called for immediate

resolution of the problems associated with these SROs. He also highlighted traders' long-standing

desire for a single-page income tax return form in urdu. Additionally, he advocated for

policy continuity and implementing the Tajar Dost Scheme for at least five years.

He further pointed out that sales tax limit for traders was previously set at Rs 100 million

but was later reduced to Rs 20 million.

He said the lack of trust among traders was a major reason for their reluctance to enter

the tax net.

Kashif Anwar expressed concerns on the practice of determining sales tax based

on the area of a shop or business and said that accurate sales tax assessment

should be linked to business sales rather than location or area.

He suggested linking sales tax collection to commercial meter bills amount and

implementation of slab-wise taxation. The law currently allows for commercial

meters to be disconnected if returns were not filed and he urged the Chief

Commissioner to consider these issues and take prompt action to resolve them.

Chief Commissioner Ahmed Shuja Khan appreciated LCCI President for having MOUs

with various organizations and new initiatives at the Lahore Chamber. He commended

Kashif Anwar for covering the issues related to the Tajar Dost Scheme comprehensively

in a short time, saying that these issues were already on their radar and steps were

being taken to address them.

Ahmed Shuja Khan mentioned that the registration process under the scheme was

very simple. He assured that the suggestions regarding differentiation between filers

and non-filers proposed by the LCCI President would be considered.

He said that work was ongoing on the Tax Regime 2025.

Regarding the difficulty of estimating income based on shop location and rates, he agreed

with the suggestions from the LCCI President and stated that these matters were under

consideration. Although the idea of using commercial meters was noted, he pointed out

the challenges of adding more taxes and estimating income from electricity bills.

The advance tax system practiced in neighboring countries was mentioned as a reference.

He assured the tax system was supported by the traders community and that every possible

cooperation would be extended.

Suggestions would be forwarded to the FBR for further consideration, he added.