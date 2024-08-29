LCCI President Praises Govt, FBR For Consulting With Traders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Kashif Anwar on Thursday
praised the government and the Federal board of Revenue for consulting with
traders regarding the Tajar Dost Scheme despite its implementation.
A seminar on the Tajar Dost Scheme 2024 was held at the LCCI presided over
by the LCCI President, says a news release.
The seminar was attended by Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Lahore
Ahmed Shuja Khan, members of the LCCI Executive Committee and a large number
of members.
Kashif Anwar said: "Traders want to pay tax but concerns arise from certain tax policies."
He said the Tajar Dost Scheme should target individuals who were not yet part of
the tax net and should be designed it in a way to bring new individuals into the tax net
while existing taxpayers should be allowed to opt whether they want to join the scheme or not.
He said that those who were filing tax returns for the first time should not be questioned
about their assets and capital.
Kashif Anwar discussed the issues arising from SRO-350 and SRO-1842, saying that
these SROs had caused significant difficulties for the traders. He called for immediate
resolution of the problems associated with these SROs. He also highlighted traders' long-standing
desire for a single-page income tax return form in urdu. Additionally, he advocated for
policy continuity and implementing the Tajar Dost Scheme for at least five years.
He further pointed out that sales tax limit for traders was previously set at Rs 100 million
but was later reduced to Rs 20 million.
He said the lack of trust among traders was a major reason for their reluctance to enter
the tax net.
Kashif Anwar expressed concerns on the practice of determining sales tax based
on the area of a shop or business and said that accurate sales tax assessment
should be linked to business sales rather than location or area.
He suggested linking sales tax collection to commercial meter bills amount and
implementation of slab-wise taxation. The law currently allows for commercial
meters to be disconnected if returns were not filed and he urged the Chief
Commissioner to consider these issues and take prompt action to resolve them.
Chief Commissioner Ahmed Shuja Khan appreciated LCCI President for having MOUs
with various organizations and new initiatives at the Lahore Chamber. He commended
Kashif Anwar for covering the issues related to the Tajar Dost Scheme comprehensively
in a short time, saying that these issues were already on their radar and steps were
being taken to address them.
Ahmed Shuja Khan mentioned that the registration process under the scheme was
very simple. He assured that the suggestions regarding differentiation between filers
and non-filers proposed by the LCCI President would be considered.
He said that work was ongoing on the Tax Regime 2025.
Regarding the difficulty of estimating income based on shop location and rates, he agreed
with the suggestions from the LCCI President and stated that these matters were under
consideration. Although the idea of using commercial meters was noted, he pointed out
the challenges of adding more taxes and estimating income from electricity bills.
The advance tax system practiced in neighboring countries was mentioned as a reference.
He assured the tax system was supported by the traders community and that every possible
cooperation would be extended.
Suggestions would be forwarded to the FBR for further consideration, he added.
