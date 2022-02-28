UrduPoint.com

LCCI Qiraat Competition Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Lahore Camber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) 100 years Spring Festival 2022 formally launched on Monday with Qiraat Competition.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq inaugurated the festival.

The great and unique event Qiraat Competition was attended by the people belonging to all walks of life including a large number of women. The day-long event remained one of the attractions of the city.

Qaria Sufia Sajjad stood first in the Women category of LCCI Qiraat competition while second and third positions went to Fatima Tariq and Muneeba Saleem.

In the male category, first position went to Qri Muhammad Riaz while second and third positions secured by Ateeq-ur-Rehman and Qri Sufyan.

Huzaima Shakir secured first position in the child category while second and third positions went to Hafiz Abdul Basit and Hafiz Abdullah.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir distributed awards along with LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq. LCCI Executive Committee members Syed Mardan Ali Zaidi and Malik Muhammad Nadeem were also present on the occasion.

Qari Ahmad Mian Thanvi, Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori, Qari Abdul Naeer Alvi and Qari Muhammad Zeshan Haider performed the duties as judges.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that that the Holy Quran is a complete code of life which gives us awareness and guidance of life. He added that islam is a religion of mercy, compassion and social reform. It is the responsibility of all of us to spread teachings of Islam.

Mian Nauman Kabir appreciated the high standard of the competition and congratulated the prize winners and their institutions. He said that the Primary objective of the LCCI Spring Festival 2022 is to supplement the government's efforts to promote trade and economic activities in the country.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that LCCI Spring Festival 2022 would not only expedite trade and business activities, but also highlight the soft image of the country and seek to bring investors back.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said that this mega event has been designed to promote economic activities. He appreciated all the participants saying that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry would continue to arrange such events. He also appreciated the efforts of Syed Mardan Ali Zaidi for making LCCI Spring Festival successful. Qudratullah and Co was the sponsor of LCCI Qiraat Competition.

All the participants were given shields and gifts of the Holy Quran while the winners were awarded cash prizes. A mega exhibition and inter-market cricket match are also part of the LCCI 100 years Spring Festival 2022.

