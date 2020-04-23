UrduPoint.com
LCCI Reschedules Timings During Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:30 PM

LCCI reschedules timings during Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office timings have been rescheduled for the Holy month of Ramazan.

According to LCCI spokesperson here on Thursday, during the Holy Month of Ramazan, the LCCI office would remain open from 10 a.

m. to 3 p.m without any break while on Friday's time would from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice PresidentMian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that the decision has been made to facilitate the LCCI members.

