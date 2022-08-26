LCCI sets up 'Flood Relief Fund'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) established the 'Flood Relief Fund' on Friday with an initial amount of Rs 10 million for the flood affectees.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that the aim of establishing the fund was to extend support to the victims who were in dire need of help. He said that around 1000 people and uncountable number of cattle had lost their lives while millions were sitting helpless under the open sky. He appealed to the LCCI members to show generosity towards their catastrophe-hit brothers and sisters.

Mian Nauman said that the business community had to perform an extraordinary role as the situation had become too grave to be handled by the government and other departments alone.

He said that the LCCI would continue to fulfill its corporate social responsibility (CSR) in a winsome manner as it had the understanding that the government alone could not cope with the mass devastation, caused by the floods.

He said that in past, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry had given donations of million rupees for earthquake and flood victims and also constructed 150 houses in Layyah for the flood-hit people.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the LCCI played a vital role at all testing times and credit goes to the LCCI members who gave maximum for the help of their deprived brothers and sisters.