LCCI shows interest in freight business with Railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :A delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), led by Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, visited Lahore Dry Port on Thursday.

Pakistan Railways (PR) Chief Transport Manager Jamshed Alam and Divisional Transportation Manager Shahid Raza held business talks with the delegation regarding freight business and also gave a briefing on container train business.

The LCCI delegation expressed keen interest in freight business with Pakistan Railways and also offered repairing coaches and jets for freight and container business with the PR as per the vision of Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati.

The delegation was informed during the briefing that Pakistan Railways was serious about freight train business and was taking significant steps in that regard.

The LCCI delegation appreciated the steps taken by the PR to promote the freight and container train business. The delegation said that there was a lot of scope for investment in freight business in the PR.

Regarding freight and container trains, Divisional Superintendent Railways Lahore Muhammad Nasir Khalili said that the Pakistan Railways valued its business partners.

Vice President LCCI Tariq Manzoor Chaudhry, Convener Standing Committee on Railways Mansoor Nizami and Convener Standing Committee on Dry Port Major (retd) Siddique Rehan were also present.