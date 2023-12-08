Open Menu

LCCI Wants Traffic Police Desks Set Up At Universities, Colleges

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 06:18 PM

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has appealed to the Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Chief Traffic Officer Mustansar Feroze to establish Traffic Police Desks at universities and colleges of Lahore, enabling students to conveniently get their driving licences at their educational institutions

“A mechanism should also be evolved at the earliest to dismiss the cases against students as the criminal record will gloom their future and make it almost impossible for them to apply for the government jobs and travel abroad," LCCI President Kashif Anwar said in a statement.

He said implementation of traffic rules and regulations is a must, but things should be managed wisely. He said that instead of registering FIRs against the youth, penalties may be increased temporarily, awareness campaigns may be launched and facilities for driving license issuance may be enhanced.

