Open Menu

LCCI Welcomes NEPRA Decision On Net Metering

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 08:10 PM

LCCI welcomes NEPRA decision on net metering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday welcomed the decision of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to ease the process of net metering in larger interest of the stakeholders.

It is to mention that LCCI President Kashif Anwar had taken up the matter and conveyed concerns to authorities that the applications for net metering are not being processed.

Further, NEPRA has also directed that to ensure the processing of the applications do not cause any extra financial burden to the consumer other than permissible fee.

Kashif Anwar said that the prompt response of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is commendable and it would not only give a much-needed relief to the consumers of alternative energy but is also a national service.

“We are thankful to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority for taking a prompt action on demand of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and directed all the concerned officers that all the net metering applications of eligible consumers should be processed on priority basis without any discrimination,” he said.

He said that the NEPRA’s initiative would attract people towards alternative energy resources which are the need of the hour. He said that the promotion of alternate and clean energy resources is a must as reliance on conventional resources like thermal is one of the biggest reasons of power sector crisis and high utility prices. “We have to plan right now for days to come to make the country a hub of industrial activities. We all are aware of the present challenges to our economy and especially the menace widely caused due to a high power tariff," he added.

The LCCI president said that they desperately needed some good alternatives and viable solutions for rising energy demands and high costs of thermal resources. He further mentioned that a wide range of biomass resources, particularly woody biomass and organic waste is available in Pakistan in abundance, so some serious efforts are required to be made to establish necessary modalities to commercialize it at a large scale.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nepra Hub All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

3 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

3 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

4 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

5 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

6 hours ago
Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

6 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

7 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

9 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan