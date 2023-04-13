LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :A 3-day Pakistan Shopping Festival will start from Friday, April 14, with the theme 'Biggest Sale of the Year', which aims at providing the biggest wholesale shopping festival at one place.

The event is being organised by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in collaboration with Brand Hub at Expo Centre, Lahore from April 14 to 16.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the Chamber, being the pioneer and leading entity, aims to serve the business community and conduct its practices in a very professional manner. Keeping its tradition alive, the LCCI management, in collaboration with Brand Hub, has taken the lead to organise 'Pakistan Shopping Festival' from April 14 to 16, 2023 at Expo Centre, Lahore. He said that the purpose was to create a soft image of the country, encourage entrepreneurs and strengthen the liaison among the business community by generating various activities.

He invited the businesspeople to participate in the Pakistan Shopping Festival, which comes with a host of value added marketing and advertising options. Being part of the 'Business Expo', the businesspeople could market their products like no other event offers in Lahore. The unique features of LSF-2023 are included more than 30,000 LCCI members would be invited, all trade bodies and trade associations have also been invited, supported by the Government of Punjab, exclusive electronic, newspaper media and social media coverage, extensive indoor and outdoor advertising opportunities at Expo Centre and prime locations in Lahore city, participation of national celebrities from all walks of life and verity of sponsorship opportunities in diversified colourful events.