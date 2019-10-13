UrduPoint.com
LCI Sends Relief Items For AJK Earthquake Victims

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

LCI sends relief items for AJK earthquake victims

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::The Lions Clubs International (LCI) Sunday sent relief items for 100 families of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) earthquake victims.

Talking to APP, LCI District Governor Arif Khawar Butt, who led the relief package, said his organisation took the initiative to help out the AJK earthquake victims.

He said that relief-package included 500 blankets, 750 sheets, 200 bed-sheets, 100 tents, milk, mineral water etc., worth Rs 3.1 million.

He said that relief items were distributed among victims of various areas including Sang Roshan, Sang Kekeri and Sangh.

He said the relief items were sufficient for 100 families, adding that the second relief-package would be sent the next week.

