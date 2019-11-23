LCIA arbitrator dismisses claim of Zonergy subsidiaries against CPPA

(@imziishan)

A sole arbitrator appointed by the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) here has dismissed the entire claim raised against Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) by the subsidiaries of Zonergy and determined that the identical liquidated damages of about Rs one billion for energy purchase agreements for three 100 megawatts solar power projects was legal and enforceable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :A sole arbitrator appointed by the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) here has dismissed the entire claim raised against Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) by the subsidiaries of Zonergy and determined that the identical liquidated damages of about Rs one billion for energy purchase agreements for three 100 megawatts solar power projects was legal and enforceable.

Central Power Purchasing Agency and three subsidiaries of Zonergy Company Limited approached the London Court of International Arbitration earlier this year to agitate their disputes under three identical Energy Purchase Agreements (EPAs).

The agreements between CPPA-G and the subsidiaries of Zonergy were signed on June 26, 2015 to set up 3x100 MW solar power projects (IPPs), says a press release.

The disputes between the parties related to a delay by the 3x100 MW solar power projects in achieving the commercial operations date (COD) by the required commercial operations Date (RCOD), as agreed under their respective EPAs, and the imposition of liquidated damages for the delay, as provided under their respective EPAs, by CPPA-G.

The final hearing for the LCIA Arbitration initiated by the IPPs took place from April 29, 2019 to May 3, 2019 in Islamabad. The sole arbitrator appointed by the LCIA issued his final awards in the LCIA Arbitration on November 19, 2019.

In the determination of the disputes between the parties, the sole arbitrator decided that the RCOD, as agreed between the Parties under the respective EPAs, represented a valid and binding obligation.

Consequently, CPPA-G's imposition of liquidated damages for the power projects' delay in achieving COD by RCOD was justified. Further, the sole arbitrator also determined that the identical liquidated damages provision in the EPAs was legal and enforceable. Consequently, the sole arbitrator dismissed the entire claim raised against CPPA-G by the subsidiaries of Zonergy.

CPPA-G was represented in the LCIA Arbitration by Cornelius, Lane & Mufti, Advocates & Solicitors. The team from CLM comprised of Barrister Munawar-us-Salam Advocate Supreme Court, Barrister Waleed Khalid Advocate High Court, Adil Umar Bandial Advocate High Court, Ahmed Tariq Advocate and Mrs. Amna Salam Advocate.