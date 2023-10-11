Open Menu

LCIMLA Delegation Visits Abbottabad District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 07:36 PM

The Lahore Cantonment Institute of Municipal and Land Administration (LCIMLA) Wednesday organized its 14th Study Tour Course, providing participants with valuable insights into the administration and development projects in Abbottabad district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Cantonment Institute of Municipal and Land Administration (LCIMLA) Wednesday organized its 14th Study Tour Course, providing participants with valuable insights into the administration and development projects in Abbottabad district.

The Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, extended a warm welcome to the visiting participants and Additional Deputy Commissioner Jabril Raza gave a comprehensive briefing and shed light on several key areas of focus and development within the district including Clean Water System Transformation, Solid Waste Management, Pedestrian Pathways in Markets, Shierwan Park Development, Transformation of Suhail Park Slaughterhouse.

Additionally, the visiting group also briefed about the significance of the Langra/Dhamtor By Pass road for tourists traveling towards Galyat, as well as the provision of facilities for tourists visiting Galiyat and Thandiani.

Efforts to address the effects of population growth and infrastructure development were also emphasized during the tour, demonstrating the district's commitment to sustainable progress.

The participants further received detailed briefings on building plan implementation, measures to counter illegal housing societies, the importance of the KP-SEP project, strategies to curb illegal mining, and initiatives for the prevention of deforestation. Insights into the role of the Forest Magistrate in implementing forest laws were also provided.

