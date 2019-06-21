LCPR organizes first moot on Afghanistan in Bhurban

Lahore Center for Peace and Research (LCPR) has initiated a dialogue under the banner of Lahore Process and its first formal moot is being held at Bhurban (Murree) on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : Lahore Center for Peace and Research (LCPR) has initiated a dialogue under the banner of Lahore Process and its first formal moot is being held at Bhurban Murree ) on Saturday.

LCPR has provided an excellent opportunity to listen to Afghan view point, as this conference is being attended by over 55 delegates representing about 18 political parties and groups from brotherly neighboring country besides the host country, said the organizers of the conference.

It will be attended by heads of political parties and political stalwarts from Afghanistan. After years-long exercise, political heavy weights like Gulbadin Hikmatyar, Ustad Atta Noor, Mr. Kalilli head of High Peace Conference (HPC), Mr. Mohaqiq Second Deputy Chief Executive Officer and representatives of Uzbek leader Rashid Dostum, apart from many Senators, MNAs will attend, they observed.

This event will also provide an opportunity to enhance people to people contact and give ideas for future course of direction for attaining peace in the region.

Views on security perspective from Afghan perspective purely from academic point will help give feed to respective governments for future engagements at multiple levels besides help building perceptions and trust.

Forging peace in Afghanistan is not only the responsibility of the people of the country but also the region and the rest of the world.

The forum will also provide a platform to discuss connectivity, trade, economy, business, health and other issues confronting to the war torn country.

Important issue of Refugees who are about 10 % of the Afghan population and being important stake holders would also be deliberated upon by the participants as they are being given due representation in the conference. Pakistan had been hosting refugees from Afghanistan for over 40 years now.

The forum may also exchange ideas of peaceful and honorable return of refugees to their homeland at the earliest. It would be a unique opportunity for social and cultural bondage, understanding of Afghan and Pakistan viewpoints bilaterally and globally.

Though this process cannot replicate Moscow process or others, but future participation of Taliban cannot be ruled out, they opined. The forum is happening before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani visit to Pakistan which is scheduled for June 27 that may help set a right course of future cooperation.

The participating delegates of the conference, on sidelines of the moot would call on President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister and Minister for Safron.

This conference will have large attendance of former and sitting diplomats, Think tanks, analyst, media persons, researchers, refugee representatives, and scholars from both, Pakistan and Afghanistan.