LCWU delegation visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :A students delegation of department of sociology from Lahore College for Women University, visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Qurban Lines here on Wednesday.

The LCWU delegation comprised 40 students alongwith their faculty members. DSP Coordination Riaz Shahid highlighted various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform.

The delegation was briefed about the women's safety app that was loaded with features such as secure route mapping, location sharing, and one-touch SOS call for immediate security provision and deployment.

The students were taken to various wings of the project dealing with 15 operations, media management unit, and the PSCA insignia cam-surveillance operations management center.

DSP coordination briefed the delegation through audiovisual presentations about various objectives. He said PSCA was keen to absorb competent youth in its workforce.

The participants expressed deep interest in the working of the Punjab Police Women Safety App.

The delegation members expressed their views and said that Women Safety Application was a praiseworthy initiative of Punjab police for protection of women.