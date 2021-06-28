UrduPoint.com
LCWU, Housing Deptt To Organize Int'l Webinar

Mon 28th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

A delegation of teachers and students from the Architecture department of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) met the Minister for Housing and Urban Development Punjab, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed at his office on Monday

On this occasion, vantages were shared on the best level collaboration between the Punjab Housing department and Architecture department of LCWU.

The delegation was headed by the Chairperson Architecture department Dr. Yasmeen Maan while Assistant Professor Maliha Khalid, Lecturer Nida Qambr, and students were also present.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on this occasion said that the first International Architectural webinar in collaboration with the Punjab Housing Department and LCWU will be held on 30th of June.

The topic of the webinar will be 'Architectural Pedagogy'. He assured the delegation that complete help and support will be provided in holding the webinar.

The Minister further said that the Vice-Chancellor of Lahore College University Professor Dr Bushra Mirza has taken proper steps for the flourishment of architecture education.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that through this webinar, all the veterans, teachers, and students associated with this department will get a chance to express their perspectives.

