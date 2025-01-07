LCWU, UET VCs Discuss Modernizing Of Institutions
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Prof. Dr. Uzma Qureshi visited University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and met with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir.
She congratulated him on assuming the charge of Vice Chancellor UET. During the meeting at the VC office, she discussed modernizing the university for its development and stability and shared her experiences. She expressed hope that under Dr. Shahid Munir's leadership, UET would achieve a prominent position in the fields of knowledge and research.
