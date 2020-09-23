UrduPoint.com
LCWU VC Prof Dr Bushra Mirza Visited Alhamra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 06:40 PM

LCWU VC Prof Dr Bushra Mirza visited Alhamra

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza visited the Alhamra Arts Centre here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza visited the Alhamra Arts Centre here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai welcomed Prof Dr Bushra Mirza and discussed issues of mutual interests.

Dr Bushra Mirza took a keen interest in various sections of Alhamra, including calligraphy exhibition and painting classes at the academy of Performing Arts and folk music programme under "Alhamra Punjab Folk Ring" at Alhamra Studio.

On the occasion, the LAC executive director said: "Our aim is to brush up new generation's creative abilities as well as improve their moral and ethical training by organizing different cultural activities." Rai said that Alhamra was the only institution where activities were organized in all fieldsof fine arts for the promotion and projection of art and artist.

At the end, Saman Rai presented a souvenir to Prof Dr Bushra Mirza.

