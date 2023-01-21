UrduPoint.com

LCWU Wins Inter-varsity Netball Women Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 01:10 AM

LCWU wins Inter-varsity Netball Women Championship

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) won All Pakistan 10th HEC Inter-varsity Netball Women Championship 2022-23 after defeating University of Punjab team in a thrilling final match played in Dr AQ Khan ground of The University of Faisalabad, here on Friday.

Institute of business Management Karachi stood 3rd in the competition.

Former captain / coach of Pakistani national handball team Naseer Ahmad was the chief guest.

He congratulated the winner team and appreciated the talent and sport spirit of young athletes.

He also congratulated the management of The University of Faisalabad on successfully organizing this mega event.

Winner team awarded with trophy and cash prize of Rs.70,000 while runner up and third position holder were awarded trophies and cash prizes of Rs 56,000 and Rs 42,000 respectively.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Faisalabad Business Punjab Young Women HEC Event All Coach LCWU

Recent Stories

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in U ..

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE

26 minutes ago
 UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

2 hours ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

2 hours ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

2 hours ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.