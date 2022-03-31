LDA 3rd governing body meeting held

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Naeem-ul-Haq on Thursday presided over the 3rd meeting of the LDA Governing Body here at LDA office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Naeem-ul-Haq on Thursday presided over the 3rd meeting of the LDA Governing Body here at LDA office.

According to LDA spokesperson here, WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar, MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, Engineer Amir Qureshi and Tariq Sana Bajwa, Additional Director General Headquarters Farqalit Mir, Additional Director General Housing Qadeer Ahmed Bajwa, Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and other officials were present.

During the meeting, the governing body made several important decisions.

The meeting approved mechanism regarding prevention of fraud and counterfeiting with reference to real estate agents of LDA schemes, SOPs of property dealers.

The meeting decided to register real estate agents and property dealers in LDA schemes.

The governing body meeting also approved to award a basic salary as Eid allowance to LDA employees, approved to provide 25 percent Disparity Allowance to LDA employees on basic salary.

The meeting also approved Joint Venture Regulations LDA 2022 and digitization and automation of LDA.

The meeting reconstituted LDA plot auction committee, and approved the inclusion of a member of the governing body in the plot auction committee.

The meeting also decided that the case regarding recruitment of Assistant Director Administration in WASA should be referred to the Human Resource Committee and later presented to the governing body.