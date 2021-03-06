LDA, ABL ink agreement for online payment system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ):In another step towards 'Ease of doing business', the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has inked an agreement with the Allied Bank Islamic Banking for online payment of dues by the applicants anywhere in the country for depositing amounts charged by LDA for various matters, including property related issues, through 1-Link.

The agreement between LDA and ABL was signed on Friday in the presence of Director General, LDA, Ahmed Aziz Tarar. Rashid Rauf of ABL and Director Finance, LDA, Muhammad Akhtar signed the agreement. Account holders having their account in any of the national banks can now avail this facility for online payment of LDA related dues throughout Pakistan.

Additional Directors General Farqaleet Meer, Rana Tika Khan, Director Revenue Haroon Rashid and other concerned officers were also present.