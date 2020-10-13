LDA approves 692 plans for new residential buildings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has approved 692 plans for construction of new residential buildings in the city out of 1,089 applications, received for this purpose at its E-Khidmat Centre since July 14, 2020 while 382 such applications were in process.

This was stated during a meeting chaired by Director General LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar, to review the steps taken by the authority for encouraging construction activities in Lahore, in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The meeting was briefed that five out of 19 applications for approval of plans for construction of commercial buildings had also been approved during this period. The LDA also issued 32 completion certificates out of the 240 applications while the remaining 159 applications were in process.

The DG directed the participating officers for taking all possible measures for promoting construction sector in the city. He said that all officers should provide relief to the citizens by remaining within the ambit of law and every officer should use the powers delegated to him in a responsible manner for resolving public issues.

The DG said that instead of getting involved in the ordinary issues, the heads of the wings should focus on policy making while the relevant directors should supervise the performance of their subordinate staff and guide them to the way out in case of any difficulty, he added.