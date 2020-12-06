LDA approves construction of 4,000 residential units at LDA City

LAHORE, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has approved the construction of 4,000 residential units, at a cost of about Rs 10 billion, in the first phase of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments project.

The citizens would be provided mortgage financing facility by Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and the commercial banks would now be eligible for purchasing these apartments, an LDA spokesman told APP.

The LDA had planned to construct these apartments on 563 kanals of land in Mouza Haloki in a period of one year. As many as 125 blocks of ground plus three-storey apartments, each comprising 32 residential units, would be built in the first phase.

The authority has also decided to construct infrastructure including roads, water supply and sewerage system, sidewalks, water treatment plots and other networks on 8,500 kanals of land, reserved for constructing of 35,000 apartments and approved PC-1 worth Rs 20 billion for the purpose.

The LDA also approved financial model, proposed by Aslam Malik & Company, the financial consultant appointed for the LDA City New Pakistan Apartments Project, for making the construction of these apartments a viable project.

About the mortgage financing facility by the Pakistan Housing Authority, the purchasers would have to deposit only 10 per cent of the cost as down payment while the remaining 80 per cent would be transferred by the banks to the ESCRO account of the project.