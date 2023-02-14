LDA approves crossing bridge at PECO rod after involvement of Ombudsman Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) approved the construction of a crossing bridge at Peco Road, following the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan.

The project, estimated to cost Rs.78 million, will especially benefit the elderly, women, and children by providing a safe and convenient way to cross the busy road.

The spokesman of the office of the ombudsman Punjab reported this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

In response to the ombudsman's involvement in an issue of public importance, the Sheikhupura administration has taken measures to enhance the experience of visitors to the city's Ayesha Park, by assigning four gardeners and carrying out necessary repairs, to maintain its green surroundings. This effort was aimed at creating a pleasant environment for the daily visitors to enjoy, the spokesman added.

Alongside this, the spokesman noted that the intercession of the ombudsman's office in the complaint of one Khazaima Azhar of Sheikhupura district resulted in forfeiture of one year's service and stoppage of one increment of ASI Qamar Abbas.

Additionally, the police registered the FIR of the plaintiff.

Following the orders of the ombudsman office, issued on a separate application of Tariq Aslam Sheikh of Jhang, departmental proceedings under PEEDA Act, 2006 were initiated against 22 officers and officials of the Jhang municipal committee for failing to take action against the land mafia involved in illegal construction and occupation of state lands, the spokesman stated.

In a related update, the board of Intermediate & Secondary education Sahiwal issued revised intermediate result cards to Ahsan Zeeshan, Hamail Ali, Muhammad Hasan Manzoor, and Muhammad Hasan Raza following their application to the ombudsman office, the spokesman concluded.