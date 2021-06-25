LDA approves revised plans of LDA City, Johar Town Arena

The Governing Body of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has given approval to the revised plan of the Iqbal Sector of LDA-City Housing scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Governing Body of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has given approval to the revised plan of the Iqbal Sector of LDA-City Housing scheme.

The Governing body during its 5th meeting of 2021 on Friday with the LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran in the Chair, reviewed various important matters. LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar, MPA Saadia Sohail Rana, Vice Chairman of WASA Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood and other senior officers were also present in the meeting. Ahmed Aziz Tarar briefed the participants about the progress on proposed Master Plan-2050 for the provincial capital.

The body approved the revised plan of LDA-CITY's Iqbal sector comprising more than 16000 Kanals. The meeting also allotted 04 plots number 36-39 located in Civic Centre Jubilee Town to the Women Development Department. Another approval was granted to the revised PC-I of the Arena Walk & Shop Centre Johar Town.

The meeting also granted exemption of Conversion Fee to various trust schools and Hijaz hospital Gulberg.

The body was told that negotiation became fruitful with the owners of Chiniot Housing Scheme adjacent to LDA Avenue-I regarding the settlement of land. The body directed to complete the required legal procedures and start allotment to the affectees of Avenue-I housing scheme.

Meanwhile, the meeting also granted approval to hand over two projects of waste water treatment plants at Mehmood Booti and Babu Sabu to the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

The body appreciated the LDA teams for successful operation against land grabbers in Township Jinnah Market in which state land worth Rs.2 billion was vacated after demolishing 195 illegally constructed shops.

The meeting approved to grant one month bonus to LDA officials as reward for initiating this operation.