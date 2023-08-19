Open Menu

LDA Asphalt Plant Opens After CM's Instructions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2023 | 10:19 PM

LDA asphalt plant opens after CM's instructions

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the LDA asphalt plant, which has been closed for 5 years, was made functional on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) : On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the LDA asphalt plant, which has been closed for 5 years, was made functional on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the asphalt plant at Shahkam Chowk, Defence Road. He inspected the control room and reviewed the working. He directed to control the smoke of the asphalt plant and ensure the safety of the workers.

Briefing the CM, the LDA DG said his organisation would repair city roads itself. He said the asphalt plant had been closed since 2018 and was made operative on the special directive of the chief minister.

With the functionalization of the asphalt plant, LDA will carry out the maintenance and repair work of roads of Lahore, he said, adding that all administrative affairs of the plant would be handled by TEPA while an M&R section was established in TEPA for road maintenance and repair.

The Chief Secretary, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, CCPO, Director Engineering LDA Asif Jaferi and other officers were also present.

