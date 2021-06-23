LDA auctions 11 commercial plots for 200.9 mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday auctioned 11 commercial plots located in various housing schemes for Rs 200.9 million.

These plots were auctioned in a ceremony held at LDA Community Center, New Garden Town. LDA Auction Committee including Additional Director General (Housing), Director Finance, Directors of State Management, Directors of Land Development and other concerned officers were present during the auction process.

According to spokesperson for LDA here, LDA auctioned plot number 111, block A for Rs 3.

216, plot number 111, block D for 3.455 million, plot number 27-A Civic center for Rs 73.5 million, plot number 27-D civic center 73.5 million here at Johar Town.

The LDA auctioned plot number 204-D block Ahmed Yar for Rs 6.1 million, plot number 310-D block Shahbaz for 2.885 million at Mustafa Town, plot number 851/2 block F for Rs 7.198 million, plot number 851/4 block F for Rs 7.198 million at Jubilee Town, plot number 497 (Corner) block E for Rs 8.166 million, plot number 497A block E for Rs 7.470 million, plot number 497-B block E for Rs 8.178 million at Tajpura.