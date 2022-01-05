LDA auctions 16 plots for Rs 200.1 mln

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday auctioned its 16 commercial and residential plots in different housing schemes for Rs 200.1 million, here at LDA community center new Garden Town.

According to spokesperson for LDA here, the Authority auctioned commercial plot number 258, Block G4 for Rs 9.736 million, commercial plot number 770-D, block G4 for Rs 11,6 million, commercial plot number 798-C, Block G4 for Rs 13.6 million, commercial plot number 798-D, block G4 for Rs 15 million at Johar Town.

The LDA also auctioned residential plot number 534, block A for Rs 9 million, residential plot number 343, block C for Rs 5.1 million, residential plot number 411, block C for Rs 4,890,000, residential plot number 504, block C for Rs 5,220,000, residential plot number 468, block F for Rs 6,650,000, residential plot number 614, block F for Rs 6,375,000, commercial plot number 78 corner, civic center for Rs 81.

8 million, commercial plot number 633/2, block A, 6,419,500, commercial plot number 762/2, block C for Rs 4,446,750, commercial plot number 762/3 block C for Rs 4,458,300 at Jubliee Town.

The Authority auctioned commercial plot number 5, block 2 for Rs 8,347500, commercial plot number 7, block 2, sector D-II for Rs 7,200,000 at Quaid-e-Azam Town.

LDA Auction committee members, Additional Director General (Housing), Directors DG Headquarters, Directors Estate management, Directors Land Development and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.