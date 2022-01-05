UrduPoint.com

LDA Auctions 16 Plots For Rs 200.1 Mln

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 08:30 PM

LDA auctions 16 plots for Rs 200.1 mln

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday auctioned its 16 commercial and residential plots in different housing schemes for Rs 200.1 million, here at LDA community center new Garden Town.

According to spokesperson for LDA here, the Authority auctioned commercial plot number 258, Block G4 for Rs 9.736 million, commercial plot number 770-D, block G4 for Rs 11,6 million, commercial plot number 798-C, Block G4 for Rs 13.6 million, commercial plot number 798-D, block G4 for Rs 15 million at Johar Town.

The LDA also auctioned residential plot number 534, block A for Rs 9 million, residential plot number 343, block C for Rs 5.1 million, residential plot number 411, block C for Rs 4,890,000, residential plot number 504, block C for Rs 5,220,000, residential plot number 468, block F for Rs 6,650,000, residential plot number 614, block F for Rs 6,375,000, commercial plot number 78 corner, civic center for Rs 81.

8 million, commercial plot number 633/2, block A, 6,419,500, commercial plot number 762/2, block C for Rs 4,446,750, commercial plot number 762/3 block C for Rs 4,458,300 at Jubliee Town.

The Authority auctioned commercial plot number 5, block 2 for Rs 8,347500, commercial plot number 7, block 2, sector D-II for Rs 7,200,000 at Quaid-e-Azam Town.

LDA Auction committee members, Additional Director General (Housing), Directors DG Headquarters, Directors Estate management, Directors Land Development and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Million Housing

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

3 hours ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

3 hours ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

3 hours ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

3 hours ago
 PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Na ..

PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Nadeem Qureshi

2 hours ago
 Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local so ..

Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local sources

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.