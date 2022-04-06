LDA auctions 19 plots for 719.324 mln

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday auctioned its 19 residential and commercial plots in different LDA housing schemes in the city for Rs 719.324 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday auctioned its 19 residential and commercial plots in different LDA housing schemes in the city for Rs 719.324 million.

According to LDA spokesperson here, the Authority auctioned a plot number 288-31/A Khaiber block for rupees 7.515 million at Allama Iqbal Town.

The Authority auctioned plot number 806/5, block B for rupees 3.882 million, auctioned plot number 806/6, block B for rupees 3.882 million, auctioned plot number 762/2, block C for rupees 4.492 million, auctioned plot number 762/3, block C for rupees 4.492 million, auctioned plot number 59 civic center for rupees 59.5 million, auctioned plot number 63 corner civic center for rupees 62.5 million, auctioned plot number 55, block C for rupees 4.620 million, auctioned plot number 695 block C for rupees 4.470 million, auctioned plot number 724 block C for rupees 4.

680 million, auctioned plot number 70 block D for rupees 15.1 million, auctioned plot number 91, block D for rupees 9.867 million, auctioned plot number 404, block F for rupees 6.8 million at Jubilee town.

The LDA auctioned plot number 63-B for rupees 45 million at Johar town. The Authority auctioned plot number 96 corner civic center for rupees 43.328 million, auctioned plot number 98 civic center for rupees 15.2 million at Sabzazar.

The authority auctioned plot number 1 corner sector C-II for rupees 7.425 million, auctioned plot number 2, sector D-II for rupees 7.132 million, auctioned plot number 7, sector D-II for rupees 9.024 at Quad-e-Azam town.

During the auction process, the auction committee members including Additional Director General Housing, Director Finance, Director estate management, director land development and other concerned officer were present.