LDA auctions 25 properties for Rs. 1.114bln

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) organised a mega public auction of various plots including commercial and residential plots, petrol pump and education sites, situated in its various schemes, at the LDA Community Centre Garden Town on Wednesday.

DG LDA Tahir Farooq reviewed the auction process. It was the best auction of last five financial years, organised by the LDA. In the auction, the LDA collected more than Rs. 1.114 billion revenue from lease and sale of residential and commercial plots, petrol pumps and education sites. Director General LDA Tahir Farooq reviewed the auction process. The LDA auctioned 25 properties of residential and commercial plots, petrol pumps and education sites for Rs 1,114,995,922 exactly.

According to a spokesman for the authority, Plot No. 164, commercial zone, LDA Avenue One, petrol pump site lease rights were auctioned for 9.6 crore rupees. The tenancy rights of Plot No. 339 Block B, Johar Town were auctioned for 3 crore 12 lakh rupees. Tenancy rights of Plot No. 700 and 700 A Block M. Johar Town were auctioned for 92 lakh and 95 thousand rupees.

An education site located in B Block in Architect and Engineers Cooperative Housing Society was auctioned for 91 lakh 43 thousand rupees. Tenancy rights of Plot No. 372 Block C, Faisal Town were auctioned for 42 lakh 75 thousand rupees. Plot No. 308 Block C Johar Town 62 Crore 37 Lakh rupees, Plot No. 27D Civic Centre, Johar Town 08 Crore 68 Lakh 56 Thousand rupees, Plot No. One B Corner Civic Centre, Jubilee Town 10 Crore 77 Lakh 98 Thousand 4 Hundred rupees.

Plot No. 762/6 Block C Jubilee Town for 69 Lakh 99 Thousand 3 Hundred rupees, Plot No. 762/8 Block C Jubilee Town Rs.69 Lakh 99 Thousand 3 Hundred rupees, Plot No. 5 Commercial Zone LDA Avenue One 3 Crore 24 Lakh 63 Thousand 2 Hundred Rupees, Plot No. 9 Commercial Zone LDA Avenue One 2 Crore 90 Lakh 36 Thousand Rupees, Sabzazar D Block Plot No. 402/18C, 34 lakh 50 thousand rupees, Sabzazar D Block Plot No. 402/19C, 37 lakh 26 thousand rupees, Sabzazar D Block Plot No. 402/20C, 39 Lakh 90 Thousand 5 Hundred rupees, Sabzazar D Block Plot No. 402/21C, 50 lakh 60 thousand rupees, Plot No. 6 Corner, Block C in Packages Area LDA Quarter 43 Lakh 33 Thousand 4 Hundred Rupees, Plot No. 3 Block C in Packages Area LDA Quarter 48 Lakh 97 Thousand 4 Hundred Rupees, Mustafa Town Qayyum Block Plot No. 170 C 50 lakh 60 thousand rupees,Mustafa Town Qayyum Block Plot No. 170 D, 52 Lakh 62 Thousand 4 Hundred Rupees, Quaid-e-Azam Town Sector B 2 Plot No. One T 41 Lakh 4 Hundred rupees, Two commercial shops in acid market do-moria bridge were auctioned for 58 lakh 98 thousand 6 hundred and 67 rupees and 58 lakhs one thousand 956 rupees, Whereas two plots of 5 marla at Tajpura scheme E-Block Plot No. 3 and Plot No. 5 were auctioned for 1 crore 43 lakh rupees and 1 crore 7 lakh 50 thousand rupees respectively. The public auction was supervised by LDA Auction Committee members Additional DG Housing, Director Finance, Director Auction, Director Housing and other officers. The terms and conditions of the auction were read out on the spot.