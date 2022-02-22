LDA auctions 5 petrol pump sites, 12 commercial, residential plots

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Tuesday auctioned its five petrol pump sites and 12 commercial and residential plots for Rs 963.9 million in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Tuesday auctioned its five petrol pump sites and 12 commercial and residential plots for Rs 963.9 million in the city.

According to the LDA spokesperson here, the Authority auctioned a petrol pump at Liaquat Chowk Sabazazar for Rs 54 million, auctioned a petrol pump at Karim Block Allama Iqbal Town for Rs 63 million, auctioned a petrol pump at Civic Centre New Garden Town for Rs 58.5 million, a petrol pump at Q Block Model Town Extension for Rs 90.3 million, another petrol pump at Liberty Market Gulburg III for Rs 114 million.

The LDA also auctioned a commercial plot number 292, Block D for Rs 18.5 million, a commercial plot number 292, Block E for Rs 19.2 million, a commercial plot number 63 corner, Block B for Rs 439.7 million at Johar Town.

The LDA auctioned a commercial plot number 444/3, Block E for Rs 6.

3 million, a commercial plot number 77, Civic Center for Rs 66.2 million, a residential plot number 257, Block C for Rs 4.7 million, a residential plot number 319, Block C for Rs 4.5 million, a residential plot number 29, Block E for Rs 9 million, a residential plot number 30, Block E for Rs 9.35 million at Jublee Town.

The Authority auctioned a commercial plot number 1 Sector B-II-U Quaid-e-Azam Town for Rs 2.96 million, a commercial plot number 1 Sector B-II-V Quaid-e-Azam Town for Rs 3.09 million, a commercial plot number 1, Sector B-II-W, Quaid-e-Azam Town for Rs 2.95 million.

During the auction process, the auction committee members including Additional Director General Housing, Director DG Headquarter, Director estate management, director land development and other concerned officer were present.