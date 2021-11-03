UrduPoint.com

LDA Auctions 6 Plots For Rs 38.3 Million

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:13 PM

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Auction Committee on Wednesday auctioned its six commercial and residential plots in different housing schemes for Rs 38.3 million

The auction was held here at LDA community center new Garden Town.

According to spokesperson for the LDA, the Authority auctioned commercial plot number 798-B, Block G-4 for Rs 11.

7 million, commercial plot number 281-A, block A at Tajpura for Rs 1,815,600, commercial plot number 281-B, Block A Tajpura for Rs 1,774,800, commercail plot number 633/11, block A, Jubli Town for Rs 7,578,000/-, commercial plot number 633/2, block A, Jubli Town for Rs 6,246,000 and a residential plot number 138, block E, Jubli Town for Rs 9,200,000.

LDA Auction committee members, Additional Director General (Housing), Director Finance,Director Revenue, Housing directorate directors and other concerned officers were presenton the occasion.

