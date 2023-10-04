LDA auctions 9 plots for Rs 103.9484 mln

Lahore Development Authority on on Wednesday held grand public auction of various plots at LDA Community Center Garden Town in which 9 plots were auctioned for Rs 103.9484 million.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Lahore Development Authority on on Wednesday held grand public auction of various plots at LDA Community Center Garden Town in which 9 plots were auctioned for Rs 103.9484 million.

A large number of citizens participated in the auction. In the public auction, lease rights of the marquee site covering an area of six kanals in Jubilee Town were auctioned for Rs 13,500,000 per annum; Lease rights of 11 kanal five marla parking site located in Gulshan Ravi Civic Center were auctioned for Rs 8,800,000 per annum; A one kanal area residential plot No. 5 Block B in Jubilee Town was auctioned for Rs 42,770,400; Three Marla 44 Sq.Ft Commercial Plot No. 179-A/11 (Corner) Block F in Sabzazar was auctioned for Rs 9,425,600; Three Marla Commercial Plot No.

547 Block D in Tajpura was auctioned for Rs 7,261,500; Plot No. 1/Q, Sector B2 located in Quaid-e-Azam Town was auctioned for Rs 6,702,400; Plot No. 1-R Sector B Two located in Quaid-e-Azam Town was auctioned for Rs 6,070,500; Commercial Plot No. 1-S located in Quaid-e-Azam Town Sector B 2 was auctioned for Rs 5,678,000; and Commercial plot 1-T 37 located in Quaid-e-Azam Town, Sector B 2, was auctioned for Rs 4,000,000.

LDA Auction Committee members Additional Director General Imran Ali, Director Finance Kashif Imran, Director Housing Ten Ali Bin Sohail, Director Avenue One Rehan Athar, Director Private Housing Schemes Mahmood Ahmed, Director Housing Shahbazul Haq Ghurki and other officers supervised the public auction.