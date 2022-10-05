LDA auctions five plots in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday auctioned five residential and commercial plots in different housing schemes in the city for Rs 108.188 million in a ceremony held here.

The authority had auctioned a commercial plot number 291, block K for Rs 16.3 million, auctioned a commercial plot number 292, block K for Rs 17 million in Johar Town.

The LDA auctioned a residential plot number 237, block F for Rs 15.2 million at Sabzazar, auctioned a commercial plot number 15, Civic Center for Rs 33.

6 million at Sabzazar, auctioned a residential plot number 270, block A for Rs 11.3 million in Jubli Town.

The authority also auctioned tenancy rights of its marquee for 14.6 million for one year located at Finance and Trade center, Johar Town.

During the auction process, the auction committee members, including additional director generalhousing, director DG headquarters, directors housing and others were also present.