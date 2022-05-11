UrduPoint.com

LDA Auctions Six Plots In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 05:07 PM

LDA auctions six plots in city

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday auctioned its six commercial plots in Jubli Town and Quad-e-Azam Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday auctioned its six commercial plots in Jubli Town and Quad-e-Azam Town.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority had auctioned a plot Number 804/3, Block B, for Rs 8.384 million, auctioned plot No 804/4, Block B, for Rs 8.327 million at Jubli Town.

The LDA auctioned plot number 1 corner-2, Sector C-II for Rs 8.325 million, auctioned plot number 2-II, Sector D-I for Rs 8.325 million, auctioned plot number 5-III, Sector D-I for Rs 6.052 million, auctioned plot number 6-III, Sector D-I for Rs 6.052 at Quad-e-Azam Town.

During the auction, the auction committee members, including the additional director general Housing,director finance, director estate management and director land development were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Million Housing

Recent Stories

Dania removes Aamir's names from her Instagram han ..

Dania removes Aamir's names from her Instagram handle

5 minutes ago
 Tennis legend Pietrangeli revels in renaissance of ..

Tennis legend Pietrangeli revels in renaissance of Italian men

1 minute ago
 CS chairs meeting to discuss air-pollution

CS chairs meeting to discuss air-pollution

1 minute ago
 Khawaja Asif hints at general elections before app ..

Khawaja Asif hints at general elections before appointment of new COAS

25 minutes ago
 Cargo throughout rises significantly at Shanghai a ..

Cargo throughout rises significantly at Shanghai airport

21 minutes ago
 Air quality healthy in Capital as vehicular traffi ..

Air quality healthy in Capital as vehicular traffic declines due to heatwave

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.