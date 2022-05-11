LDA auctions six plots in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday auctioned its six commercial plots in Jubli Town and Quad-e-Azam Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday auctioned its six commercial plots in Jubli Town and Quad-e-Azam Town.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority had auctioned a plot Number 804/3, Block B, for Rs 8.384 million, auctioned plot No 804/4, Block B, for Rs 8.327 million at Jubli Town.

The LDA auctioned plot number 1 corner-2, Sector C-II for Rs 8.325 million, auctioned plot number 2-II, Sector D-I for Rs 8.325 million, auctioned plot number 5-III, Sector D-I for Rs 6.052 million, auctioned plot number 6-III, Sector D-I for Rs 6.052 at Quad-e-Azam Town.

During the auction, the auction committee members, including the additional director general Housing,director finance, director estate management and director land development were also present.