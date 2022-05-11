UrduPoint.com

LDA Auctions Six Plots In City

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LDA auctions six plots in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday auctioned its six commercial plots in Jubli Town and Quad-e-Azam Town.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority had auctioned a plot Number 804/3, Block B, for Rs 8.384 million, auctioned plot No 804/4, Block B, for Rs 8.327 million at Jubli Town.

The LDA auctioned plot number 1 corner-2, Sector C-II for Rs 8.325 million, auctioned plot number 2-II, Sector D-I for Rs 8.325 million, auctioned plot number 5-III, Sector D-I for Rs 6.052 million, auctioned plot number 6-III, Sector D-I for Rs 6.052 at Quad-e-Azam Town.

During the auction, the auction committee members, including the additional director general Housing,director finance, director estate management and director land development were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Million Housing

Recent Stories

Dania removes Aamir's names from her Instagram han ..

Dania removes Aamir's names from her Instagram handle

12 minutes ago
 Polish Ambassador to Moscow Summoned to Russian Fo ..

Polish Ambassador to Moscow Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry - Warsaw

4 minutes ago
 10 lucky LDA employees to perform Haj

10 lucky LDA employees to perform Haj

4 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi records 0.19 per cent corona positivity ..

Rawalpindi records 0.19 per cent corona positivity rate

4 minutes ago
 Troops move to quell unrest after deadly Sri Lanka ..

Troops move to quell unrest after deadly Sri Lanka clashes

4 minutes ago
 Tennis legend Pietrangeli revels in renaissance of ..

Tennis legend Pietrangeli revels in renaissance of Italian men

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.