LDA Avenue-I affectees got PLs worth Rs 4.5 billion

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Wednesday handed over 623 possession letters (PLs) worth around Rs 4.5 billion to the affectees of LDA Avenue-I project in the first phase

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Wednesday handed over 623 possession letters (PLs) worth around Rs 4.5 billion to the affectees of LDA Avenue-I project in the first phase.

NAB Director Investigation during a ceremony held here distributed the PLs among affectees of LDA Avenue-1, whereas senior NAB officers also attended the ceremony.

As per the details, booking of plots in LDA Avenue-I Project was launched in 2002 which had been facing a prolong delay in finalization of said project. While in current year, numerous affectees of LDA Avenue-I project approached NAB Lahore for redressal of their losses.

Following the directions of Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal regarding resolution of cases involving public money, Director General NAB Lahore initiated the case proceedings. Moreover, obstacles being faced to the concerned developing department were thoroughly handled through holding multiple `Review Briefings' and issuing instructions in this regard.

The NAB officials were also working to ease remaining 1,350 (approx) affectees of LDA Avenue-I project.