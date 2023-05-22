LDA, BoP agree to finalize TORs for MOU

Commissioner Lahore and Director General Lahore Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday said that better opportunities for revenue generation would be obtained with the cooperation of the banking and corporate sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):Commissioner Lahore and Director General Lahore Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday said that better opportunities for revenue generation would be obtained with the cooperation of the banking and corporate sector.

He expressed these views while meeting with a delegation of bank of Punjab, here at Commissioner Office.

The delegation included Group Head Bank of Punjab Strategy and Strategic Initiative Nofail Dawood, Nadeem Arif Butt Head Public Sector Deposit Department and others.

On this occasion, it was briefed that Bank of Punjab would sign an MOU with LDA in near future and recommendations would be provided to LDA for better investment.

Bank of Punjab would play a role in coordination between LDA and major investment groups. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation and to finalize TORs for MOU at earliest.

In the meeting, Additional DG Headquarters Imran Ali, Additional DG Housing Syed Munawar Bukhari, Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Director Development Lahore Division Javed Chauhan and other relevant officers were also present.