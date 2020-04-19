UrduPoint.com
LDA Carries Out Disinfectant Spray

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

LDA carries out disinfectant spray

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Sunday carried out disinfectant spray in its three building at Johar Town as precautionary measures against coronavirus.

According to spokesperson, four disinfection booths would be set up at entrance points of the office.

He added one such booth had so far been set up at block-I of the LDA building while work on remaining three disinfection booths was in progress.

He said that LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarrar directed the authorities concerned to speed up the installation work of these booths and disinfect the LDA building properly especially the places where LDA staff and officers performed their duties.

