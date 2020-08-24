LDA carries out survey of plots in Sabzazar scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore Development Authority Directorate of Land Development IV on Monday carried out a comprehensive survey of plots in Sabzazar scheme in order to safeguard LDA properties from being illegally occupied or grabbed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):Lahore Development Authority Directorate of Land Development IV on Monday carried out a comprehensive survey of plots in Sabzazar scheme in order to safeguard LDA properties from being illegally occupied or grabbed.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority identified 38 vacant plots situated in Block N of Sabzazar scheme having worth in millions of rupees.

The directorate started proceedings for including these plots in the plot bank of LDA for the purpose of revenue generation through open auction. The Directorate also forwarded formal request to the chairman of allocation committee for this purpose besides asking the relevant Director Estate Management for arranging necessary watch and ward for these plots.