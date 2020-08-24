UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LDA Carries Out Survey Of Plots In Sabzazar Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:45 PM

LDA carries out survey of plots in Sabzazar scheme

Lahore Development Authority Directorate of Land Development IV on Monday carried out a comprehensive survey of plots in Sabzazar scheme in order to safeguard LDA properties from being illegally occupied or grabbed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):Lahore Development Authority Directorate of Land Development IV on Monday carried out a comprehensive survey of plots in Sabzazar scheme in order to safeguard LDA properties from being illegally occupied or grabbed.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority identified 38 vacant plots situated in Block N of Sabzazar scheme having worth in millions of rupees.

The directorate started proceedings for including these plots in the plot bank of LDA for the purpose of revenue generation through open auction. The Directorate also forwarded formal request to the chairman of allocation committee for this purpose besides asking the relevant Director Estate Management for arranging necessary watch and ward for these plots.

Related Topics

Lahore Bank From Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

21 minutes ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

10 minutes ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

10 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

10 minutes ago

Dominic Raab to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders

5 minutes ago

WTO Largely Sides With Canada in Dispute Over US D ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.