UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LDA City Case: NAB Approaches Court For Closing Inquiry Against Ahad Cheema

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

LDA City case: NAB approaches court for closing inquiry against Ahad Cheema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday approached an accountability court for closure of inquiry against Ahad Cheema, former Lahore development Authority (LDA), in the LDA City case.

The NAB through an application had pleaded with the court to allow closure of investigations against Ahad Cheema and eight others in LDA City case.

The NAB prosecution stated that the bureau had allowed to close inquiry against Ahad Cheema and others in a regional board meeting whereas the LDA had already assured the Apex court that all affectees would be provided plots.

The court was further apprised that land providers had successfully provided 90 percent of the required land.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan issued notices for September 11 and summoned lawyers for arguments on the application.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ahad Cheema was arrested on February 21, 2018 in connection with the Ashiana Housing Scheme case but the bureau launched various inquiries against him later. Ahad Cheema is still behind the bars, though, the Lahore High Court had granted bail to him in the LDA City case.

Related Topics

Lahore Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Lawyers February September 2018 All Ahad Cheema Court Housing

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

55 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

1 hour ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

2 hours ago

DEWA receives registration requests for WETEX, DSS ..

3 hours ago

Mo’asher - secondary market transactions account ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.